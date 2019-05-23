NEELY DR., Byron Davis Dr. Byron Davis Neely, of La Grange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas surrounded by his family. Dr. Neely was born in Bellville, Texas on October 19, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert Allen Neely and Mrs. Eleanor Stein Neely. Dr. Neely is survived by his wife, Geralyn Mary Neely; his children, Melina Elizabeth Neely and Robert Joseph Neely; his twin brother, Dr. Warren Fordtran Neely, and wife, Kimberly Neely, and their children, Chad Neely and Caroline Neely Rose; and many other family members and friends who loved him deeply. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home in La Grange, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. James Episcopal Church in La Grange, Texas. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Neely's name to St. James Episcopal Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary