BRININSTOOL, Carl D. Carl Brininstool, age 84, passed away on September 1, 2020. He started teaching social studies and civics at the Texas School for the Deaf in 1959 after graduating from Gallaudet University and stayed there for 28 years with a break of 2 additional years teaching at the Louisiana School for the Deaf. A strong believer in community service, Carl was the first TSD teacher to become president of the Texas Association of the Deaf in 1967 because the association had an adversarial relationship with the school. The first thing he did was assure the school that he would work with them and he did. Carl also started a stock investment club here and helped build a stock investment fund for the Texas Association of the Deaf which they still have today. He served the community in many different offices and was on the board of the National Association of the Deaf. He was also on the board of the Fraternal Association of the Deaf, an insurance society, and eventually chairman of the board. As a teacher, Carl often took his students to Washington DC to visit their representatives in Congress as part of the Close Up Program. This was something he enjoyed most, teaching students how government works and to vote. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Rose Brininstool and his brother, Joseph and sister-in-law, Quentina. He is survived by his wife, Joanne, of 58 years and his two children Carl David Brininstool Jr. and Margaret Ward and son-in-law, Paul Ward, and four grandchildren: Spencer, Benjamin, Tristan, and Tate. He also leaves two brothers, Edward (and Arlelle) Brininstool and Brooks Brininstool, and two sisters, Bernadette Brininstool and Rosemary Hindes, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and many cherished friends. No services are planned. Donations, if wished, may be made to the Texas School for the Deaf Foundation, c/o Texas School for the Deaf, 1102 So. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704.



