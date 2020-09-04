1/1
Carl D. Brininstool
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRININSTOOL, Carl D. Carl Brininstool, age 84, passed away on September 1, 2020. He started teaching social studies and civics at the Texas School for the Deaf in 1959 after graduating from Gallaudet University and stayed there for 28 years with a break of 2 additional years teaching at the Louisiana School for the Deaf. A strong believer in community service, Carl was the first TSD teacher to become president of the Texas Association of the Deaf in 1967 because the association had an adversarial relationship with the school. The first thing he did was assure the school that he would work with them and he did. Carl also started a stock investment club here and helped build a stock investment fund for the Texas Association of the Deaf which they still have today. He served the community in many different offices and was on the board of the National Association of the Deaf. He was also on the board of the Fraternal Association of the Deaf, an insurance society, and eventually chairman of the board. As a teacher, Carl often took his students to Washington DC to visit their representatives in Congress as part of the Close Up Program. This was something he enjoyed most, teaching students how government works and to vote. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Rose Brininstool and his brother, Joseph and sister-in-law, Quentina. He is survived by his wife, Joanne, of 58 years and his two children Carl David Brininstool Jr. and Margaret Ward and son-in-law, Paul Ward, and four grandchildren: Spencer, Benjamin, Tristan, and Tate. He also leaves two brothers, Edward (and Arlelle) Brininstool and Brooks Brininstool, and two sisters, Bernadette Brininstool and Rosemary Hindes, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and many cherished friends. No services are planned. Donations, if wished, may be made to the Texas School for the Deaf Foundation, c/o Texas School for the Deaf, 1102 So. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved