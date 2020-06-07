WALKER, Elisha Gayland (Gay) Was born, October 30, 1932, in Groesbeck, Texas. He died, June 1, 2020, age 87. Gay was preceded in death by his parents, Steven Gay and Daisy Iris Hines Walker, first wife and mother to his children, Elizabeth Ard Walker, and brother, Bob Walker. He is survived by his wife Beverly Emmert Walker; his children, Glynis Morse, Larry Walker, and Janis VanderBerg, stepchildren Kyle and Katrina Boyd, grandchildren Christopher, Jennifer, Jamie, Jessica, Emily and Tyler, great-grandchildren Joshua, Asher, Sawyer, Jackson, Corbin, Walker, Mia, Harper, Lily and Mina as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Gay was a loving and caring person. He loved good food and socializing, enjoyed a competitive game of golf with his son, music, and had a smile that would light up the room and was a master storyteller. He graduated Sul Ross University earning a M.Ed. He taught algebra and coached at multiple rural Texas high schools before settling in Austin in 1960 where he moved his young family. His last position at Austin High School was head basketball coach of the Maroons and algebra teacher; he also enjoyed coaching football and baseball. In 1970 he joined the Austin Independent School District administration as the head of the transportation division. He retired from the school district in the 1985 to join the private transportation company, Durham Transportation. He spent many summers as recreation director for Texas Baptist Children's Home in Round Rock. Gay enjoyed many successes in the player and coaching ranks. He was three-year starter for Sul Ross University football. He also made most of the other sports traveling squads during his college career. He coached many sports, but basketball was his favorite. His team made the state tournament in 1961 and reached the semifinals. As an algebra teacher, his players did not really care to have him as a teacher as they knew they had to be on point every day. He was known to say, he hoped every player had success, but he felt preparing his players for success in life was important. A memorial service and celebration of Gay's life will be scheduled at a time when it's safer to appropriately mourn with lots of love and hugs. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.



