HOES SR., Eugene Edward Eugene was a native Austinite, born to William and Clara Hoes. He was one of 10 siblings, and family was everything. The majority of his siblings lived within a couple of miles of each other off of Kinney Avenue. He worked as a house painter all of his life, along with his brothers, and retired early on to manage real estate. He and his brothers were very tight and saw each other or talked on the phone daily. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Travis long before camping out was cool. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas to gamble, and enjoyed a cruise to Mexico on his fiftieth birthday. Sunday dinners where all of his children and grandchildren came over to spend quality family time were wonderful. He was preceded in death by and greeted in heaven by his parents father William M. Hoes, mother Clara Hulda Felfe Hoes, Brothers Buck, Nelson, and James Hoes, and Sisters Francis, Jeanette, Aline, Margaret and son Timothy Mark Hoes. He is survived in life by his three sons, Eugene Edward Jr. and wife Chrsti, Gary Paul, Jerry Glen and husband George. Grandchildren Rodney, Aaron, Sarah, Anthony, Nicole, Timothy, Jason and many great grandchildren. Due to the COVID 19, the family will be holding a private service. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.