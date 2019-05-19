Rogers Jr., James Hogg James Hogg Rogers, Jr. (Buck) passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Buck was born on April 30, 1941 in Austin, TX to Elizabeth Schneider Rogers and James Hogg Rogers and was a fifth generation Austinite. After his father enlisted in the Army to serve in World War II, Buck, his sister and mother, along with his two aunts and a cousin, moved into his grandmother's, Pauline Robinson Schneider, home at 13th and Lavaca. There were many relatives and cousins who would visit the house and wonderful childhood memories were made. Buck attended St. Edwards High School. He enrolled at The University of Texas where he joined Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and formed many lifelong friendships. During his time at the University, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served for two years. Upon completion, he returned to the University and graduated with a degree in Business and began his career as a Certified Public Accountant. After a 40 year career, he retired and moved to the Texas coast to enjoy one of his favorite past times, fishing. He spent his time at the bay fishing and entertaining family and friends. He became an avid reader and was known to read more than 150 books a year. He lived a full life enjoying golfing at Austin Country Club, hunting, fishing and watching any Longhorn sporting event. He will be missed by many family and friends Remembering his life are his loving wife of 43 years, Glenda Thompson Rogers of Port Alto, TX; his three children and their families, James Hogg Rogers, III of Corona Del Mar, CA and spouse Dr. Ilene Hatch Rogers, children Connor Campbell and Collin James, Clint Thornton Rogers of Austin and spouse Emily Willms Rogers, children Elizabeth Cecilia and Hunter Willms, and Charlotte Rogers Pulitzer of Houston and spouse Robert Stair Pulitzer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death are his parents, Elizabeth Schneider Rogers and James Hogg Rogers; and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Rogers Gillean (Prissy). The family will be holding a private family gathering to celebrate his life. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary