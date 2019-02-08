ADAMS, Jean Besson Jean Sharp Besson was born on December 20, 1919 at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. into a multigenerational military family. Her father and both of her brothers graduated from West Point and were career Army officers. She attended the Ogontz School in Philadelphia, graduating in 1939 as salutatorian. In July of 1942 Jean joined the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) in support of the War effort. One year later in June of 1943 Jean married Milton B. Adams who was also a graduate of West Point. During Milt's Air Force career, Jean and Milt were privileged to be stationed throughout the United States and world including, Iran, VietNam and Hawaii. On Milt's retirement from the Air Force in 1972 they moved to Laredo Texas where they maintained many close friends from a previous posting at Laredo Air Force Base. In August 2007, they left Laredo for Austin and the Querencia retirement community. Milt died in 2009 and Jean continued life at Querencia, supported by her large and close group of friends. Jean passed away in Austin on February 2, 2019. She will be remembered for her big smile, sense of humor and kindness to everyone. Her first love, after the Good Lord, was to be with her extended family, followed by bridge, travel, golf and a busy social schedule. She especially enjoyed the many large reunions of both the Adams and the Bessons. Jean is survived by three of her five children - Mary, Mitts and Pancho and daughters-in-law Marilyn and Ann; nine grandchildren - Mary, Melissa, Stacy, Elizabeth, Caroline, Brian, Cari, John and Jocelyn; and ten great-grandchildren - Ryan, Audrey, Olivia, Alex, Kaya, Pierce, Rhett, Evyn, Eloise, Mack Hardin and Scarlett. The following celebrations of Jean's life will be held: Rosary: 7 pm Friday, February 8th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Service: 2 pm Saturday, February 9th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary