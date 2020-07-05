Judith Bray

BRAY, Judith Judith "Judy" Anne Wallace Bray (Wife, Sweetie, Mom, GJ) passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born November 2, 1940 in Andover, MA to Frederick J. Wallace and Pauline Holt Burtt Wallace. The family moved to Cape Elizabeth, ME where Judy attended elementary school. They moved just up the road to South Portland, ME for Judy to attend junior and senior high school. She attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, later transferring to Lesley College in Cambridge, MA from which she graduated in 1962 with a degree in Special Education. She met her husband and life partner Terry Bray at a fraternity party in the fall of 1960. They began to date and married in 1961. They remained in Cambridge through graduation in 1962, at which point they began a trek to Terry's home city of Austin, TX. They established their first home in Austin in time for Terry to start law school in the fall. Judy initially sought to teach in Austin public schools but was turned away because Terry's mother was a member of the school board. She substituted for the Eanes and Del Valle school districts until she secured a permanent position with the Meridell Achievement Center. During this time, Judy gave birth to two sons, Steve and John. The family moved to Houston in 1965 where Terry clerked for a federal judge. They returned to Austin a year later, and Judy gave birth to her daughter Becky in 1969. In 1970, the family moved to Annandale, VA so that Terry could work for the Solicitor General in Washington D.C. They returned to Austin in 1972 and purchased Judy's dream home on Green Lanes from Judge Ireland Graves' family. She and Terry lived on Green Lanes for the next 48 years. The home was Judy's masterpiece. Her family has powerful memories of her ceaseless efforts to improve the family's home. Had HGTV existed in the 1970's, she certainly would have been a star. Judy had so many passions during her bountiful life, but her primary focus always was her family. Her children learned early in life that she saw greatness in them. She was the personification of unconditional love, but she was never a pushover. She cajoled her children to think big, but she was ever ready to assuage the inevitable disappointments of youth. She told her children she didn't care what they chose to be in life. She simply expected them to give life everything they had. When she wasn't leading a Cub Scout meeting, manning concessions at a Little League game, sewing drill team costumes, or countless other activities to support her kids, she was a practicing entrepreneur, an active volunteer for Austin's animals and youth, and a devoted and loving "best friend" to her husband Terry. Among her many volunteer efforts, including the Austin Nature Center, The Junior League of Austin, and the Austin Woman's Club, the one that really stands out is her work with the Settlement Home for Children. Judy joined The Settlement Club of Austin in 1988, which supports the Settlement Home. At some point during her 32 years of involvement, she held every elected position and co-chaired the Garage Sale Holiday Department for many years. While she and the other club members worked all year getting ready for the sale, Garage Sale Week became a family affair. What's funny is she didn't have to ask the family for help. Her devotion to the cause was contagious, and being part of it with her was, quite frankly, fun. The Garage Sale was the most visible result of her devotion. Her fellow Settlement Club members say her main concern was for the girls living at the Settlement Home. If she saw a need, she fixed it without fanfare or recognition. She provided gear for the Run Club, photographs for Quinceanera, even a Defibrillator for the Gym/Warehouse. She was truly a quiet hero to those girls. Judy had a very special place in her heart for animals. The household at one time included ducks, guinea pigs, rats, fish as well as the usual cats and dogs. Once her children flew the coup, she showered her extra attention on stray cats, at one time providing a home for 20 at the same time. Trips to the Vet office were quite an adventure for her and an eye-opening spectacle for the other pet parents in the waiting room. Fortunately, the animal police never caught wind of the West Austin Home for Wayward Cats that Judy operated on Green Lanes. Judy's death, while unexpected, was very peaceful with her family at her side. God allowed her to die with grace, which is so fitting for a woman who sought never to be a burden on anyone, including her family. She left us with an image of her beauty, her laughter, her overwhelming kindness, her occasional feistiness, her fierce loyalty, and her integrity. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Susan Wallace. She is survived by her husband, Terry, her children, Steve Bray (and wife Stacy), John Bray, and Becky Bray (and husband Ken Blaker), three grandchildren, Will Bray, Davis Bray, and Philip Bray, two step-grandchildren, Emily Madrid and RJ Teachenor, and many of her four-legged friends. Due to COVID-19, memorial service details will be provided when they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Street Cat Rescue, Round Rock, Texas, the Settlement Home, or the charity of your choice
.