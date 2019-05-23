DOBIAS, Macey Erin Macey Erin Dobias, 28, of Hutto, Texas passed away suddenly May 15th, 2019. Born March 6th, 1991 in Austin, Texas to Anthony and Lorie Dobias, Macey lead a busy life as a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and aunt. Macey graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with her Bachelor of Applied Science in Childhood Development/Early Childhood Education. She showcased her assets through her career with A.R. Machining. Aside from her job, she excelled in raising her son Wyatt Austin Dobias-encouraging his development to the best of her ability. Her personal strengths were many: she was crafty, and loved books, baking, make-up and hair, and music and concerts-especially the Jonas Brothers. She loved traveling and experiencing all life's adventures. Not always the biggest extrovert, she still made an impression on everyone she met, and her dad jokes were out of this world! She is survived by her son Wyatt; parents Anthony and Lorie; siblings Darrell and Christina, Matthew and Denise, and Eric; nephews Jackson, Tripp, and Baby Boy Dobias (on the way); and only niece Savannah; as well as many other loving family members and friends. A celebration of her life and memorial will be held at 11:00 am May 25th, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home 4765 Priem Lane Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Catered reception to immediately follow at Pflugerville Lions Club 500 N Railroad Pflugerville, Texas 78660. I love you more. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary