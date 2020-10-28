SAHS, Martha Lee Age 94, of Austin, died on Oct.12, 2020. She was born Nov 26, 1925 to Frank and Nellie Yoder in Talmadge, Ohio, the 4th of 5 children. Her father died when she was 8 and the family moved to Risingsun, OH to be near grandparents. Risingsun quickly became "home" and in the 4th grade Martha met her future husband, Paul Sahs. They married July 7, 1945 at Nellis AFB in NV. After the war they moved to Port Clinton, OH where their 3 daughters were born. In 1968 Paul's work brought them to Austin. They were long-time members of St. George's Episcopal Church. Martha was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, her brother, her beloved husband, and youngest daughter. She is survived by her daughters Mary Ellen Rogers (Bill), and Lou Ann Carlson (Larry), grandchildren Sherilyn O'Gorman (Dennis), Misty Higginbotham, Cullen Carlson (Natalie), Tyler Carlson, Kendall Keel (Mason), and great-grandchildren Lyla, Finn, Veronica, Chloe, Paul, Caleb, Isabelle, and Thomas, as well as her sister Rosalind Turner and numerous relatives and friends. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Brookdale Lakeway for their love and support of Martha during her long struggle with Alzheimer's. A memorial service is tentatively planned for June 2021 in Risingsun, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or another charity of choice
.