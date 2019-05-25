GRAY, Mary Franz Mary Franz Gray of Georgetown, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas. Burial will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas, at 1:00 p.m. Mary was born on August 16, 1934 in Rosenberg, Texas, Fort Bend County, to her loving parents, Theodore (Ted) and Herminia (Minnie) DeLeon Garcia. She married Lowell George Gray on May 29, 1999 in Georgetown. They were faithful members of Crestview Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed the Wishy-Washy Bridge Club and her friends who joined her there. She was an Independent Agent and Realtor at Bramlet Realty and J. B. Goodwin Office in Austin. She had also been a Pharmacy Bookkeeper and at one time owned an antique store. When she passed, Mary or "Mama" as we all knew her, had been surrounded by the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in the weeks proceeding her death. We will miss her like you miss salt. She was an integral ingredient of what made our family. Mama was known by her cooking, her laugh, and her bright red hair. She loved babies, fishing, Christmas, and singing. She could be tempted with diamonds, garage sales, and chocolate. She lived life large, never met a stranger, and wanted to have everyone over for dinner. She died peacefully, in her sleep, with her nails painted red. As it should have been. R. Lloyd Franz, husband of 44 years, preceded her in death. Survivors include: husband, Lowell G. Gray of Georgetown; daughters, Robyn Franz (Dan) Hansen of Georgetown, Liz Franz Krugman of Georgetown; son, Kevin (Jodie) Franz of Brady, Texas; grandsons: Daniel (Rebecca) Hansen, Jonathan Krugman, Michael (Marisela) Krugman, granddaughters, Alyssa (CT) Goss, Britt (Zach) Windler; great-grandchildren: Cole (Chelsea) Franz, Anna Franz, Grace Franz, Katie Franz, Christopher Alexander, Oliver Goss, Henley Goss, Torrie Pritchard, Wren Goss, Atlas Windler, Saga Windler and Addilynn Franz. Honored Pallbearers will be: Daniel Hansen, CT Goss, Jonathan Krugman, Michael Krugman, Kevin Franz and Robert Jones Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dan Hansen, Zach Windler, Todd Liverman You may leave a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary