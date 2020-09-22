MCDONALD, Matye Jo (Brown) Matye Jo McDonald (Brown) began her earthly journey on June 9, 1949 in Galveston, Texas. She began her heavenly journey on September 17, 2020. She always found it amusing that she had lived many places, but she never actually lived in Galveston where she was born. Matye was born the third of five children to her long departed parents, Rena Mae Brown (Morton) and Joe Rogers Brown. She spent her childhood in West Texas and New Mexico living in many places, including Pecos and Albuquerque. Her family later moved to Austin in her early teens and she lived in the area for the remainder of her life. She was a graduate of McCallum High School ('67) and Southwest Texas State University. After graduating from college, she married Warren McDonald and remained his faithful companion for nearly 50 years. Warren often jokes how he was the last member of his family to have met her as she was a childhood friend of his siblings. After marriage, Matye began her career at the IRS where she was a tireless and dedicated employee for over 30 years. She had many adventures traveling in the family RV. She also loved sports, reading, crossword puzzles, the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Warren McDonald, her son, Scot McDonald, her daughter, Kris Decovic, and Kris's husband Steve, as well as her two beautiful grand-daughters Natalie and Stephanie Decovic who will always cherish her memory. Numerous brothers in law and sisters in law and their families are left to remember her fondly. Matye had a long battle with cancer but eventually lost after 7 years. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Texas Oncology and St. David's Healthcare System. To know her was to love her and many of us did. There are no services planned at this time but a celebration of life will be held at a future date. If you wish, please make donations to your local food pantry, the Salvation Army, or a Cancer or Diabetes organization of your choosing.



