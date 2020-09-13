KIM, Pong H. the hardest working dad in the world Pong Hui Kim passed on August 9th, 2020. He was born in South Korea and was 71 years old. He lived the first half of his life in South Korea and then moved to Austin, Texas, where he lived for 30+ years. He bravely fought gastric cancer and died at home while being cared for by his loving family. Pong's life was driven by his compassion for his family. It is that drive that molded him into a person who did not know how to give up. That is what defined him and helped him through various adversities throughout his life. While in South Korea, he served in the ROK Marines and fought in the Vietnam War. He earned a purple heart and many other accolades for his valiant and courageous actions. When the war ended, Pong worked in the construction business. Not long after. he immigrated to the USA in 1982. His siblings helped the challenges of overcoming the language barrier, cultural differences, and adjusting to the USA. He quickly acclimated to the changes and eventually settled in Austin, Texas, and made his home with his two sons and his wife. Pong eventually had his own business and thrived by outworking the competition. While he loved work, he had a passion for gardening. In every house he lived, there was always a flourishing garden. He also loved BBQ and sharing with family, friends, and neighbors, who all got to experience Korean BBQ. When not working, gardening, or grilling he relaxed by watching the NFL. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys! His battle with gastric cancer marked the latter part of his life. He never wavered. There are many stories from his fight with cancer, but the long-lasting image will be him impatiently waiting for treatment only to laugh with the staff and share his coffee candy with his favorite nurses and staff. He was never afraid and only wanted to make sure his family was taken care of after his passing. That will be his legacy, to care for those you love, and to always work hard no matter what you are doing. Pong is survived by his wife, Hye Kim; his oldest son Steven Kim and wife Andrea; his youngest son, Mike Kim. Additionally, he is survived by his 5 younger siblings: Hyong Kim, his brother; Yong Underwood, his sister; Yong-Im Kim, his sister; Yong-Suk Do, his sister; Pok Kim, his brother.



