ALLEN, Robert Raymond Robert Raymond (Ray) Allen, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Marble Falls, TX after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ray was born in Abilene, TX on November 18, 1950 to Bonnie Jones Allen and Robert Leroy Allen. Both were Christians and both deeply loved America. Some of his earliest memories were of his Mother recounting the miracle of his forefathers traveling from England to Plymouth, Massachusetts in the fall of 1620. His ancestor, John Alden, was one of the signers of the Mayflower Compact. Those childhood memories were persistent dreams he had...to follow in John's heroic footsteps of securing religious and political liberty. Ray gave his life to Christ at age 7 at Caps Baptist Church, where his Daddy was a deacon. At age 9, at a Baptist summer camp, he was challenged to have the courage to put a cause before himself, and felt God's call to ministry. Ray graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, TX and American Christian College in Oklahoma while God continued building his vision of ministry and liberty as a life's calling. After some time, he moved to Washington, D.C. where he lead Christian Voice, the nation's largest Christian Conservative Lobbying group, and he founded American Coalition for Life before returning to Texas to run for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives. He was the first Republican elected in his district since statehood and served from 1993-2006. He was very proud of his numerous accomplishments during his time as a member of the Texas Legislature including being the chairman of the House Corrections Committee and the County Affairs Committee respectively during his final two terms. He was one of the authors of the Concealed Carry Law and championed numerous criminal justice reforms and laws protecting the unborn, two of his passions. Ray's friends and family described him as intelligent, patriotic, ambitious, a mountain of a man with a strong sense of justice, and an incredible sense of humor. He was a man of deep conviction and very proud of his heritage. Ray is survived by his wife, Lauren, and their children Amelia and Alden Allen. He is also survived by his sons, Robert Taylor Allen (Emily) and Michael Carey (Mia); and his daughters, Melissa Houston (John), Charity Do (Johnny), Shaniel Brown, and Alicia Olsberg (Shaun); his grandchildren, Ezekiel Richards, Morgan Carey, RaeAnne Allen, Michael Carey, Jr., Andrew Richards, Scarlett Richards, Alex Brown, Zoe Christian, Gabriel Brown, Emma Olsberg, and AnnaLee Houston; his great-grandchildren, Aiden Allen, Jace DeHaven, Elijah Richards, Charlie Rae Allen, Owen DeHaven, and Robert Lucky Allen; his sister, Barbara Beall (Glen), and many other treasured family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00am at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, TX with a light lunch reception for all in the George Christian Room at the Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, charitable gifts be made to Summit Ministries, Prison Fellowship, or Wonders and Worries.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019