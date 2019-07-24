BEEBE, Ward Franklin Ward Franklin Beebe, car enthusiast, golfer, CPA, friend, husband, father and PeePaw, has died at age 80. While he was born in Hackensack, NJ on February 16, 1939, Ward considered himself a Texan, not a yankee. He and his family moved to Houston when he was 10 and he thrived in the woods of outside his home in Bunker Hill Village. He was a proud graduate of St John's School. Ward, made his mark on Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Economics and a whole new appreciation for beer, girls and friendship. He joined the Coast Guard and served honorably. He settled in Dallas, where he had an successful career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at Price Waterhouse prior to starting his own accounting firm. In 1973, Ward met the love of his life, Barbara. They met and married just 3 months later. They lived happily in Dallas until the summer of 2000 when Ward retired and the two moved to Lakeway, Texas to begin retirement and be close to their daughter and granddaughters. In Lakeway he was able to enjoy his hobbies: collecting and driving antique cars, golf, poker, bridge and fitness training. He was a dedicated city volunteer and a member many clubs including the Lakeway Country Club. He enjoyed frequent travel with his wife, especially to the beach. He was always ready to drive an antique car in a parade, to a competition or just to show them off. He was a member of St. Lukes on the Lake Episcopal Church. Ward is preceded in death by his loving mother Margaret Pardee Beebe, his father H. Ward Beebe, his brother Jack Beebe, and beloved dog, Jocko. He is survived by his beautiful wife Barbara Beebe, daughter Jenny Buschhorn, son-in-law Lane Buschhorn, grand daughters Kaylen and Ashley Buschhorn and grand dog Brie as well as his Brother and Sister-in-law, Roger and Eleanor Beebe and sister, Carol Walser, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held with a memorial service in Lakeway, Texas . In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the Rawson Saunders School for Dyslexic children at http://www.rawsonsaunders.org/beebefund Ward will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he drives his convertible to the great golf course in heaven. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019