GILLUM, William Daniel William Daniel Gillum, 68, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Born in Waco, Texas, June 19, 1950, he was the son of William Bernard Gillum and the late Winnie Draper Gillum. Daniel had one sister, Kaye Draper of Round Rock, TX. He's a graduate of the University Of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Linguistics; he is also a Certified Special Education Teacher. After graduation, he remained in Austin. He carried on his father's interest and had a vast knowledge of semi-precious and precious gemstones. Daniel was employed by Russell Korman Jewelers, met Bonnie Wegener, and then began working with people with disabilities as a Mental Health Professional (QMRP/HTL) at the Austin Supported Living Center (Austin State School). After 10 years, he went to work for the Internal Revenue Service where he was employed until he recently retired due to illness. Daniel married Bonnie Lin Wegener of Austin, TX in 1996 and they had one son together, Colton Daniel Gillum of Austin, TX. Daniel was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and he liked collecting Hawaiian shirts, especially ones with flamingos. Daniel enjoyed palindromes and was known for his way with words, sense of humor and quick wit. Daniel is survived by his wife Bonnie; son Colton; father William; sister Kaye; Bonnie's son Lonnie Skell, wife Megan and their children Xavier and Margo of Ridgefield, CT. He was preceded in death by his mother Winnie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . A Memorial Service will be held 1:15 PM, Sunday, February 24 at Brentwood Bible Church, 6301 Woodrow Ave, Austin, TX.