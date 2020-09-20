William Wallace

WALLACE, William F. (Bill) William F. (Bill) Wallace (90) passed peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2020 at his home at Village on the Park at Onion Creek. Born July 5, 1930, the only child of William F. and Leora Vivian Wallace. Dad married Virginia Kathryne Tidwell on August 3rd, 1953 recently celebrating 67 years of marriage. Together, Mom and Dad had three sons, Randy (Jo), Rusty (Christy), and Rhett (Beth). Dad took great joy in his family which included grandchildren, Ryan, Ben, Scott (Sydney), Taylor (Darian), Samantha, Justin (Sydney), Rachel (Andrew Maxwell), Baileigh, Kamryn, and Case. Great-grandchildren, Dillon, Teagan, Hadley, and Sha. He was preceded in death by great grandson, Dakon. While Dad was an only child, he was blessed to grow up with James Wallace, a double cousin who was more like a brother. After graduating from St Edwards University in 1952, he began a 41-year career at The University of Texas at Austin starting in the Payroll Office, Assistant Registrar and retiring as Personnel Director in 1994. An avid Longhorn fan, hunter and gun collector, he was happiest deer hunting with his sons on Reimer's Ranch and dove hunting on the farm. He was quick to make friends, talking and telling stories, often while sharing a glass of whiskey. He spent the final eight years of his life on a mission to care for Mom battling Alzheimer's. His dedication to her was unmatched. An outdoor celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Stan Troy at Gingerland Ranch, their former homestead of 40 years (15709 Richards Drive, Del Valle, TX). The family would like to give special thanks to the residents and staff at Village on the Park for quickly becoming such treasured friends and support. Special thanks to Gingerland Ranch for allowing friends and family to gather and celebrate him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or a charity of your choice
.