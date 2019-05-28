Gordon Hart

Gordon L. Hart passed away May 14, 2019, at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; brother, Don; sons, Duane and Gale; daughter, Lynda; son-in-law, Ron Sahnow; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Gordon was born on Sept. 11, 1927, in Hunters, Wash., and raised in a mining camp near Shoup, Idaho.

He graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters and served in the Army Air Force in Guam running heavy equipment.

Gordon wed his high school sweetheart, Peggy, and they were married 71 years.

The Harts lived in the Fruitland Valley where he worked as a wheat farmer and dairyman, shipping milk to Darigold for more than 40 years.

Gordon served on many community boards and committees, including school Bboard, county and regional agricultural boards, Sportsman's Club, and as a volunteer fireman for over 30 years.

He loved his family and enjoyed the seasons, driving machinery, operating the combine in the wheat fields, fishing, hunting, square dancing, round dancing, snowmobiling, bowling, and traveling in their motorhome.

For the last five years, Gordon and Peggy lived in the Spokane Valley, first at Good Samaritan Cottages, then, most recently, at Sullivan Park Assisted Living and Care Center. Gordon was an avid Mariners Baseball fan and loved to watch the Seahawks, Cougars, and Zags.

He was always concerned with "Doing What is Right" and will be sorely missed by his family and community.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 8 at 1 p.m. at Hunters Greenwood Cemetery. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 29, 2019