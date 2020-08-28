Beverly Marie McGilchrist Simmons
July 21, 1925 - August 19, 2020
Beverly Marie Simmons passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 95 from heart disease.
Beverly began her life in Salem, Oregon on July 21st, 1925 to Gordon and Marie (Bollinger) McGilchrist. She lived on McGilchrist Street with her parents and three older brothers, Gordon, Elton, and Stuart. Her Scottish grandparents lived next door and Beverly would have tea and scones with them every day after school. In 1943 she graduated from Salem High School and was regularly featured in the Salem newspaper for her many social activities. Her future husband, Bland Frank Simmons, moved to Salem in January, 1940. They met on a blind date their sophomore year of high school where they went ice skating, and as Bev often reminisced, Bland had to hold her up all night because of her weak ankles. It was a match made in heaven.
While in college she was a member Pi Beta Phi sorority where her room was the place to be for fun. She developed friendships which would be cherished over the course of her life time. On June 8, 1947 Beverly graduated from Oregon State College with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Secretarial Science. After Bland completed his service during the war, on September 2, 1947 they married and began 72 happy years together.
Bev loved people and conversation and was a gracious loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Because she loved cooking and entertaining, at the age of 80 she printed a cookbook titled "Bev's Family Favorites". Playing cards with family and friends was one of the joys of her life. For many years she and Bland hosted an annual card tournament where they played Pitch at their home, starting with a three course dinner she had been preparing over several days. Bev played bridge once or twice a week into her later years. Beverly was also a member of PEO, and Broadmoor Women's Club where she helped compile two cookbooks, with proceeds going to philanthropic projects. She also volunteered at Albertina Restaurant, which funds Albertina Kerr Centers for Children.
Beverly is survived by her husband Bland Simmons; her four children, Susan (Steven deceased) Neal, Steve (Anne) Simmons, Scott (Judy) Simmons, and Karen (Ron) Stark; her seven grandchildren, Erin (Steve) Cottingham, Shannon (Beau) Brinckerhoff, Meghan (Pam Murphy) Simmons, Lindsay (Kyle) Beveridge, Geoffrey (Megan) Simmons, Shane (Sarah) Simmons, Craig Simmons, and six great grandchildren, Savannah, Camelia and Deacon Simmons, Flynn Simmons, William and Sydney Cottingham, Madeline Beveridge, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Village Ministries International. www.villageministries.org