Cody Michael Thomas
Mt. Angel - Cody Michael Thomas, 21, of Mt Angel, OR passed away on June 14, 2020 as result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on April 17, 1999 in Silverton, OR. He is survived by his parents, Michael Thomas of Silverton, Tracy (Halter) Thomas of Mt Angel; his sister, Courtney (Thomas) and Cletus Clapper of Keizer; brother, Christopher Thomas and Nikki Lorton of Aumsville. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Judy Berry, of Silverton; and maternal grandfather, Jim Halter, of Mt. Angel. Cody has many loving extended family members including two nephews Jeremy Thomas and Jason Lorton. Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jerrilyn Halter and paternal grandfather, Paul Thomas. Cody attended elementary, middle, and high school in Mt. Angel, OR graduating from Kennedy High School in 2017. Cody had been working on completing mechanics school through Mt. Hood Community College, combined with experience at Skyline Ford until COVID restrictions were implemented. Cody loved spending time with family and friends. Though seen as quiet, Cody had an infectious, loving smile, great personality, and fun loving spirit. He was a peace maker, and a patient, loving man. He was devoted to his family and friends. His favorite activities were fishing, golf, riding 4 wheelers in the dunes, and working on vehicles. Funeral arrangements are being done by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, OR. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private Mass at St Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For further information call Unger Funeral Home. Live streaming of the Mass for Cody can be viewed at: youtube Saint Mary Catholic Church, or visit the stmarymtangel.org website.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.