Frances A. Burke
Salem - Frances A. Burke was born May 30, 1943 in Frederick, Colorado. She passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 77. A 30-year resident of Salem, she owned and operated Irene Home Care for 23 years until illness forced her retirement. Frances often went out of her way to offer encouragement to a complete stranger who she deemed to be in distress, never to be discouraged by the occasional rebuff. She had a love for all holidays but was especially known for her festive Christmas gatherings.

Frances was an intensely loyal friend and will be greatly missed by those she considered to be extended family. She is survived by her husband Tom, her son Frank, her daughters Brina and Contente, and her two grandchildren Kristina and Francis as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for all of the condolences from family and friends and wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers and staff at First Call Care Agency. Also thank you to Serenity Hospice for their support in her final days. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's research and Serenity Hospice. Due to covid-19 considerations a celebration of life will be delayed until a safe hybrid in person and virtual gathering date is set.

Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
