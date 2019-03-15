Horace Q. (Hod) Cook



Salem - Horace Q. (Hod) Cook passed away March 9, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 96 years.



Born September 21, 1922 in Des Moines, IA and raised in Williamsburg, Iowa, Hod was an Eagle Scout, a talented athlete, and an accomplished vocalist. He spent over three years with the US Army in Europe near the end of World War II and journeyed to Oregon in 1959, settling in Salem where he lived for more than 60 years. Hod often remarked on how glad he was to have made a home in Salem and what a great place it was to live.



Hod made his career in sales, covering several industries including printing and insurance. An avid golfer, Hod enjoyed trying new courses whether locally in Oregon or elsewhere and especially appreciated the times when he was able to play with his brother Jim at Black Butte or near Jim's home in South Carolina.



Hod was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor (Nell) Jones Cook, brothers Charles, John, Jim and Robert, and son Charlie. He is survived by his wife, Dee, of Salem OR, daughters Susan Cook (Liz Gilbert), Seattle WA, Mary Cook Welle, Lake Oswego OR and Jennifer Cook Youngman, Portland OR, sister-in-law Helen Cook, Cheney, WA, nieces Linda Magee and Elizabeth Murphy and nephew John Cook.



Services are pending with City View Cemetery www.cityviewfh.com



Donations in memory of Hod Cook can be made to OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017, Portland, OR, 97296, supporting Doernbecher Children's Hospital. To give online, go to www.OnwardOHSU.org/donation Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 15, 2019