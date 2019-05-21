Jan Lewis Shidler



Keizer - Jan Lewis Shidler passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Jan was born in Wichita, KS on March 13, 1938.



The Shidler family relocated to the Northwest, landing in Keizer when he was 8 years old. He loved Keizer and Oregon. He attended North High participating in wrestling and football, graduating in 1956. He attended Oregon State University majoring in Biology, marrying his first wife Donise Brown, and graduating with a BS in Biology in 1960. He continued on to graduate studies in Wisconsin and Alaska.



Jan taught science and coached wrestling at several Salem area secondary schools for 30 years, retiring in 1992.



Jan was active in his community serving as president for Salem Education Association, Marion County Master Gardeners, and Independence Wagon Wheelers.



Jan enjoyed hunting, fishing on the Oregon Coast, and working on wood and metal projects in his shop. In his younger days he spent time riding dirt bikes with his sons. He was a gifted handyman and if something "broke" he fixed it.



He is survived by wife Judy; son Kyle Shidler, Plano, TX; daughter Kathy Dehart (Steve) Mulino, OR; son Karl Shidler (Shannon) Canby, OR; step daughters Kris Osmus (John) and Kerry Hoffman, Vancouver, WA; sister Kay Egle, brother Karl Shidler; grandchildren: Stacie Shidler, Kyra Dehart, Sam Shidler, Zachary Hoffman, Jocelyn Hoffman, Sky Hall, and his Golden Retriever Grady.



Jan was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



A celebration of life with open house will be held at McNary Golf Club on Thursday May 23 between 4-6pm. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary