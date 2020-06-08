Jose Luis "Joe" Avila



Jose Luis "Joe" Avila, 1948-2020 aged 72, passed away May 25, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Edcouch, Texas in 1948, he worked most of his young life as a migrant farm worker all around the United States. In 1968 he came to Oregon looking for work and fell in love with the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Permanently moving his family to Oregon in 1973, he continued working as a farm worker, wildland fire fighter and foundry worker at Franklin Sweed, as well as managing two bars in Independence, The Palace and Trails End. If you knew our father, then you knew what he "dabbled" in. Regardless of his transgressions, he was a man of faith and had a heart of gold. We all know he had no filter and spoke his peace. Whether you knew him for five minutes or 50 years, he became your loyal friend. He opened his home to all, and if you were ever in need, regardless of what it was he was always there to help. He didn't care about the color of your skin, where you came from or what your history was. All you had to do was ask for his help and he was there for you. He gave to all until he had nothing left to give. To his wife Yolanda , he was a difficult husband but he loved our mother beyond measure. To his children he was a tough father, but when we needed he provided, and when we wanted, he did his very best. His grandchildren were his absolute joy and crowning achievement. One thing is certain, our father lived his life his way. He is preceded in death by his wife Yolanda. He is survived by his children Saul, Rosa(Jim), Arturo"Tudy",Jose Jr"Curly" and Freddy (Chantelle) Grandchildren Esthela, Yolanda, Maria, Airiq, Hector, Lou, Bud, Mark, Jose, Zacchaeus, Jacob, Joel, Julian, David, Adriana, Aaliyah, Aiden and beloved daughter-in-law Araceli Duarte. A private viewing will be held at Virgil T Golden funeral home in Salem. Please join us for graveside services open to all at 2pm at Hilltop cemetery in Independence on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Flower arrangements may be sent to Virgil T. Golden funeral home in Salem Oregon.









