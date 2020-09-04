Kathryn Jean Borthwick Hauth



Mt. Angel - Kathryn Jean Borthwick Hauth passed away surrounded by family on September 2, 2020 in Mt. Angel.



Kathy was born in Salem, Oregon on July 13, 1943, the oldest of seven children to Eugene and Evelyn Borthwick. Her dad was serving in WWII at the time of her birth and didn't meet her until she was 8 months old. They moved around a lot in her younger years, living in Salem, Rickreall, Independence, Rainer and finally settling in Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. She then attended nursing school in Eugene, becoming a LPN, health issues prevented her from attaining her RN license. Her roommate in nursing school, Kay, introduced Kathy to her Uncle Jim. Sparks flew, emotion ran high, and on August 21, 1965 they married in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. They made their home in Mt. Angel, Jim's hometown. There they raised their 5 children. Kathy worked on and off as an LPN and later did daycare for many children. Kathy loved children, especially babies and adored her 15 grandchildren. Kathy was active in St. Mary's parish participating in choir, CDA, and taking an hour of adoration each week. She was also passionate about Right to Life and worked hard for protection of unborn babies. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James ( Hollywood ) Hauth; children Lisa (John) Jurhing, Keizer; Lori (Kirk) Appleman, Salem, James Hauth Jr., Mt. Angel; Amy (Eric) Willcoxen, Salem, and Dan Hauth , Beaverton. Grandchildren Ryan (Aubrie) Hauth, Brittney (Matt) Horne, Dustin (Kim), Dillon, Dakota and Grace Juhring; Emily and Sara Appleman; Eric Jr., Jessica (Hayden) Berkebile, Jacob, Evelyn, Allison, Kristina and Emma Willcoxen and Great-Granddaughter Ellie Horne. Siblings Ralph Borthwick, Linda Townsend, Teresa Hellman, Mike Borthwick, Patty Sheler, and Jack Borthwick. A rosary will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a funeral mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Donation can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Oregon Right to Life.









