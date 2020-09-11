1/1
William F. Knight
William F. Knight

Keizer - January 30, 1926 - September 9, 2020

William "Frank" Knight, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on September 9th. Frank was born in Henryetta Oklahoma to William and Anna Knight. Frank served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the Carrier U.S.S. Princeton (CVL-23) and survived its sinking during the Battle of Leyte Gulf.

Frank was married to the love of his life, Lennie, for 71 years. His love of God and his family was evident to all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife Lennie and their 3 children, Terry Knight (Debbie), Steven Knight (Karen), and Cherie Price, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brother (Bud Knight), his sister (Bessie Woods), and his grandson (Joel Knight).

There will be private services for the family, with interment at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Arrangements will be made by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Brighton Hospice Oregon.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
