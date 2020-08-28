1/1
Anna Marie Lord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Lord
Ana Maria Lord (nee Ochoa), 72 , of Nassau, Bahamas, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020.
Born March 22, 1948 in Holguin Cuba, she came to the United States in 1961 and resided in St. Augustine, FL where she attended and graduated from St. Augustine High School. She lived in San Antonio, TX until she permanently relocated to Nassau.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Lawson, St. Augustine, FL and son, Jonathan Lord, Sunrise, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Enrique Jose Ochoa, her mother, Ana Maria Barros, and her sister, Irma Pacetti.
Ana was instrumental in creating Total Marketing Concepts, a successful marketing and advertising business in San Antonio, TX. The company received many awards and accolades during her tenure. While in Nassau, she was an integral part of The Nassau Guardian sales team.
She enjoyed listening to live music and spoiling her fur baby, Dillon. But most of all, she loved the Lord.
There will be a quiet family service and burial at Craig Memorial Park.
Isaiah 40:31 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles…



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved