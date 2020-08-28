Anna Marie LordAna Maria Lord (nee Ochoa), 72 , of Nassau, Bahamas, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020.Born March 22, 1948 in Holguin Cuba, she came to the United States in 1961 and resided in St. Augustine, FL where she attended and graduated from St. Augustine High School. She lived in San Antonio, TX until she permanently relocated to Nassau.She is survived by her daughter, Christy Lawson, St. Augustine, FL and son, Jonathan Lord, Sunrise, FL. She is preceded in death by her father, Enrique Jose Ochoa, her mother, Ana Maria Barros, and her sister, Irma Pacetti.Ana was instrumental in creating Total Marketing Concepts, a successful marketing and advertising business in San Antonio, TX. The company received many awards and accolades during her tenure. While in Nassau, she was an integral part of The Nassau Guardian sales team.She enjoyed listening to live music and spoiling her fur baby, Dillon. But most of all, she loved the Lord.There will be a quiet family service and burial at Craig Memorial Park.Isaiah 40:31 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles…