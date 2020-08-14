Donald Roy Hurd
Donald Roy Hurd, 84 years old, completed his journey with us on August 4, 2020, St. Augustine Florida and now resides in heaven.
As a young father, Don was active in the "Y" Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, 4-H, PTA, lifetime member of the Jaycees, and was a member of Ancient City Baptist Church for many years. Don was the Assistant General Manager at Marineland of Florida and served as County Commissioner for St. Augustine. Don and Adeline owned and operated St. Augustine Office Supply on San Marco Avenue for many years, and prior to his retirement was the Purchasing Agent for the St. Johns County School Board. Don faithfully attended McDowell Baptist Church on a regular basis and enjoyed being a member of their choir.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Pre-deceased by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years; Adeline Elizabeth Taylor Hurd, his mother & father; Marion and Roy Hurd, brother; Alan Hurd, mother & father in-law; Neco and Jewel Taylor. Survived by his four loving children; Gary Hurd (Marcy), Debbie Sconyers (Henry), Donna Stallard (Alan), and Dana Boston. His seven grandchildren; Thomas LaFemina (Anna), Joshua LaFemina (Jahzeel), Lindsay L. Hodges (Brandon), Neco Hurd, Jordan Boston, Elizabeth Sconyers, and Paige Hurd. And his seven great grandchildren; Colby, Cooper and Brody Hodges, Carmine, Silas and Luca LaFemina, and Jonah
A Private Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00am, at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL. 32084. Pastors Steven D. Brown and Dr. Clarence Blalock will be officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home.
Live streaming will be provided for the service https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159735685972202
