Edward Arnold Hersom
Edward Arnold Hersom
Edward A. Hersom passed away Sept. 28, 2020 after a 6 month battle with his health. He was born in Berwick Maine to Arnold & Grace Hersom. Eddie grew up with 2 brothers, John & the late Ricky Hersom. Eddie was a curious child & loved to build & fix things. He once built his own train set with all the bells & whistles. Later he served 4 years in the US Navy band in Washington DC as their first trumpeter. Eddie loved to entertain from nursing homes, to big bands & his annual Memorial day parade in South Berwick Maine. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years Joan who he adored, his stepchildren Brad, Keith & Suzanne Therrien. He loved his nephew's Aaron & Jeremy Hersom & their mom Jeannie. Lastly, his many extended family & friends & the furry ones, too. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the humane society.





Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
