1/1
Gerald E. "Jerry" Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. "Jerry" Mills
Gerald E. "Jerry" Mills 75, St. Augustine, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring after a brief illness. Jerry was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, son of the late Sidney and Mildred Mills. Jerry began his working career with his dad at SJ Mills Septic Tanks and then transitioned to Allen's of Florida Underground Utilities in Jacksonville, FL. Thereafter, along with Diane Mills, his late wife, he formed Jerry's Septic Tanks that later evolved into what is now Jerry's Johns and Construction Company. Jerry's Johns, along with Wildwood Water Company which they acquired in 1988, are still in operation today.
Jerry also specialized in land acquisition and rental properties and he was an avid coin collector. He loved and enjoyed the outdoors, especially turkey hunting and fishing. He was also very active in Boy Scouts where he served as a Scoutmaster and he served in the St. Augustine Little League as a sponsor, coach and later an umpire. Jerry was a member of Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #829 and a former member of the St. Augustine Moose Lodge. Jerry was a kind, loving and dedicated husband, father, and friend to those that knew him.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Dr. Clarence Blalock officiating. A visitation, beginning at 2:00 p.m., will precede the services.
Interment will be private at Mills Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Gregory "Greg" Mills; brother Sidney Marvin Mills (Phyllis), all of St. Augustine; nieces, Samantha Nesbit and Brooke Whaley, Pam Mills Lareau, Dana Mills Hagan, Amy Mills Keough, and Kim Mills Jecker; nephews, Kevin Mills, Chad Whaley, Chris and Taylor Nesbit; and a host of other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Billy Diane Mills; and long time employee and close friend, James Donald "Mr. Don" Long.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved