Gerald E. "Jerry" MillsGerald E. "Jerry" Mills 75, St. Augustine, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring after a brief illness. Jerry was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, son of the late Sidney and Mildred Mills. Jerry began his working career with his dad at SJ Mills Septic Tanks and then transitioned to Allen's of Florida Underground Utilities in Jacksonville, FL. Thereafter, along with Diane Mills, his late wife, he formed Jerry's Septic Tanks that later evolved into what is now Jerry's Johns and Construction Company. Jerry's Johns, along with Wildwood Water Company which they acquired in 1988, are still in operation today.Jerry also specialized in land acquisition and rental properties and he was an avid coin collector. He loved and enjoyed the outdoors, especially turkey hunting and fishing. He was also very active in Boy Scouts where he served as a Scoutmaster and he served in the St. Augustine Little League as a sponsor, coach and later an umpire. Jerry was a member of Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #829 and a former member of the St. Augustine Moose Lodge. Jerry was a kind, loving and dedicated husband, father, and friend to those that knew him.Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Dr. Clarence Blalock officiating. A visitation, beginning at 2:00 p.m., will precede the services.Interment will be private at Mills Family Cemetery.He is survived by his son, Gerald Gregory "Greg" Mills; brother Sidney Marvin Mills (Phyllis), all of St. Augustine; nieces, Samantha Nesbit and Brooke Whaley, Pam Mills Lareau, Dana Mills Hagan, Amy Mills Keough, and Kim Mills Jecker; nephews, Kevin Mills, Chad Whaley, Chris and Taylor Nesbit; and a host of other family and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Billy Diane Mills; and long time employee and close friend, James Donald "Mr. Don" Long.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.