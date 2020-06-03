James A. Tiffany
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Tiffany
James A. "Jim" Tiffany, a long time St. Augustine resident passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Mr. Tiffany was born in Johnson City, NY on October 19, 1933. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wolfe of Owego, NY then promptly joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country in the Korean War and completing his four-year tour of duty, Jim and Barbara relocated to St. Augustine, FL. Mr. Tiffany worked for Fairchild Corp. and later joined the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired. Mr. Tiffany is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; his son Michael of Palm Springs, CA; his daughter Delynna Marshburn (John) of Dunwoody, GA; his son, Thomas (Lisa) of Travelers Rest, SC; and his son Douglas (Vickie) of St. Augustine. Jim and Barbara were inseparable. They lived life to the fullest and truly enjoyed spoiling their six grandchildren; Brandon, Brooks, Jay, Kelli, Cheyenne, and Kendal and one great grandchild; Cameran. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). There are no services planned at this time. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved