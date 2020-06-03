James A. Tiffany
James A. "Jim" Tiffany, a long time St. Augustine resident passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Mr. Tiffany was born in Johnson City, NY on October 19, 1933. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wolfe of Owego, NY then promptly joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country in the Korean War and completing his four-year tour of duty, Jim and Barbara relocated to St. Augustine, FL. Mr. Tiffany worked for Fairchild Corp. and later joined the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired. Mr. Tiffany is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; his son Michael of Palm Springs, CA; his daughter Delynna Marshburn (John) of Dunwoody, GA; his son, Thomas (Lisa) of Travelers Rest, SC; and his son Douglas (Vickie) of St. Augustine. Jim and Barbara were inseparable. They lived life to the fullest and truly enjoyed spoiling their six grandchildren; Brandon, Brooks, Jay, Kelli, Cheyenne, and Kendal and one great grandchild; Cameran. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). There are no services planned at this time. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.