Renada McGuire
Renada LaShaun McGuire, 39, of St. Augustine, FL was born on November 28, 1980 in St. Augustine, Florida to Jorge Guerrero, Sr. and Patricia McGuire. She departed this life on July 4, 2020.
Renada leaves to cherish her precious memories, four sons Elijah Lyons, Victerius Lyons, Tyricrean Lyons, Davian Ham; two daughters, Alexius Burch, Kourtney Burch; one brother, Jorge Guerrero; three uncles, Robert McGuire, Sherman McGuire, Richard McGuire; one aunt, Regina McGuire; special friends, Larry Bates, Tasha McCormick, Cleon Scott; a host of relatives and friends, all whom will miss her dearly.
The McGuire Family will receive friends and community from 6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Coleman's Mortuary Family Chapel. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family