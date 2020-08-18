Robert LargacciRobert Largacci, 55, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on August 12, 2020.Robert was passionate about working, fishing, golf, and enjoying life.Robert was a force of nature, determined to provide for his two children and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Anyone who knew Robert knew that he was the most loving father and so proud of his kids and grandchildren.Robert is survived by his daughter Ashley (Chung) Shiau, grandsons Lucas and Logan, son Tyler Largacci, fiancée Charlotte, who all lived in Orlando, Florida, brother Randy Largacci and family of Palatka, Florida, and his best friend Vicki Clements who lives in St. Augustine, Florida.He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores Largacci and father Robert Largacci Sr.As per his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services will be held.Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park will oversee the arrangements.