Jakub R. Cieslewicz
Plover - Jakub Ronald Cieslewicz, 24, of Plover died unexpectly Saturday July 25, 2020, from injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident on Friday morning. Jake was born on October 12, 1995. Jake graduated from SPASH in 2014 and was working for his dad at Sand County Equipment. Jake is survived by his parents Paul (Cheryl) Cieslewicz and Renee (Phillip) Chatman. He is further survived by his maternal grandma Rosemary Des Jarlais, brothers, Jarod (Mindy) and Josh Cieslewicz, Michael and Jason (Robyn) Chatman. His sisters, Liz (Eric) Bebber and Danielle Dahms and his forever girl Autumn. He had a very large extended family and group of friends that were important to him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ronnie and Judy Cieslewicz, maternal grandfather Bob Des Jarlais and his sister Jessica. Jake had a love of life and unique appreciation of its value. Jake loved sitting by a camp fire with friends and spending time on the land and cabin he owned with his father and brothers. He was a registered organ donor and his parents were proud to be able to honor those wishes.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday July 31, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center 2911 Plover Road Plover. Private services will follow the visitation on Friday. Burial will take place in Liberty Corners cemetery town of Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jake's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com