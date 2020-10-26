Wayne L. Norton
Stevens Point - Wayne L. Norton, age 70, of Stevens Point, died October 23, 2020 at Wellington Place in Stevens Point.
Wayne was born February 7, 1950 to Ervin Edgar and Violet Jane (Fox) Norton in Portage County, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.
He started work at Consolidated Papers - River Division in 1970. At a 35-year career as a grinder operator and a laborer, he retired in 2005 at the age of 55.
Wayne was very family oriented, providing a wonderful home for his mother and stepfather Frank Tryczak, along with his grandmother Mildred Fox in their later years. Being a lifelong bachelor, he loved the companionships they provided.
Wayne was a lifelong outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish along with bird watching. He also collected limited edition wildlife prints that he would give to his brothers as surprise gifts. In his retirement, he and Frank would travel Portage County, going to the different restaurants, having their meals, and never forgetting to bring mom an order home or her favorite meal from the restaurant they were at. By today's standards, Wayne lived a simple life that we could all learn from, because that lifestyle made him happy.
Survivors include his brothers, Len (Kathy) Norton and Larry (Linda) Norton; nephews, Keith Norton and Kevin Norton; nieces, Dawn Schroeder, Tina Andreassen, and Danielle Haferman; uncle, Arlyn (Sue) Fox.
Wayne is preceded in death by his mother, Violet (Norton) Tryczak; stepfather, Frank Tryczak; grandparents, Leslie and Mildred Fox; uncles, Ransler (Laverne) Fox and Merlin (Annabelle) Fox.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home. A visitation will precede from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will be held in Meehan Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Ministry Hospice and the staff of The Wellington Place for their care of Wayne.
