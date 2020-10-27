Anthony (Tony) S. Ostrowski of Rosholt died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at St, Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. He was born on the farm of his grandparents, Bernard and Elizabeth (Karcz) Fredach, on Dec 21, 1934. His parents were Joseph and Sally (Fredach) Ostrowski.



Tony went to St Adalbert grade school in Rosholt for first grade. But with Milwaukee the Ostrowski permanent home, he went to St. Casmir grade school beginning in second grade and then on to Messmer High School where he graduated in 1953. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany where he was a code breaker working on the borderlands of northern Germany. While there, he purchased a BMW motorcycle which he loved to ride as he toured parts of Europe, and brought it back with him when he returned to Milwaukee. Tony worked at St. Regis Paper Company and its successors in Milwaukee. In 2005, he moved to his parents' home on his mom's family farm property in Rosholt. Tony enjoyed old time movies and shows and traveled to Milwaukee regularly for a movie club gathering. Lenten fish fry gatherings and local area church picnics in the summer and fall also were among his favorite entertainments. He loved to sing and delighted in flowers.



The oldest of 5 siblings, he was preceded in death by his parents and two younger brothers, Gene and Edwin. He is survived by Ronald (Sue Ellen) and Barbara. He is further survived by his sisters in-law Betty (Edwin) and Debbie (Gene) and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and cousins.



Tony was a warm, softhearted person and helped people when they asked. He will be missed by those who knew him.



Burial has taken place at St Adalbert cemetery in Rosholt WI. A funeral Mass and a celebration of his life will take place sometime in 2021 when it is safer to gather indoors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store