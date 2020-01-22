Wunderlich, Albert

87, of Belleville, IL, died Jan. 17, 2020. Al retired from Anheuser-Busch, Inc. as the tax controller. Loving husband of Emma Lee Wunderlich; loving father to Mark (Rita) Wunderlich, Mary Ann (Jim) Rafferty, John Wunderlich, and the late Albert L. Wunderlich; dear father-in-law to Yvonne Wunderlich; grandfather to seven; great-grandfather to six; brother to Madeline Moore and the late Robert Wunderlich; and brother-in-law to the late Ella Wunderlich and the late Wayne Moore.

Services: Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private family services. Burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.