Albert Wunderlich (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Wunderlich.
Service Information
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL
62220
(618)-233-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wunderlich, Albert

87, of Belleville, IL, died Jan. 17, 2020. Al retired from Anheuser-Busch, Inc. as the tax controller. Loving husband of Emma Lee Wunderlich; loving father to Mark (Rita) Wunderlich, Mary Ann (Jim) Rafferty, John Wunderlich, and the late Albert L. Wunderlich; dear father-in-law to Yvonne Wunderlich; grandfather to seven; great-grandfather to six; brother to Madeline Moore and the late Robert Wunderlich; and brother-in-law to the late Ella Wunderlich and the late Wayne Moore.

Services: Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private family services. Burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. www.rennerfh.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.