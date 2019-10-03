Anthony Joseph Kampeter

Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart
751 N. Jefferson
Florissant, MO
Kampeter, Anthony Joseph

Anthony J. Kampeter Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Irene (Stratman) of 64 years. Dearest father & father-in-law of Debbie (Gary) Ahrens, Roger Kampeter, Pam Kampeter, Allen Kampeter, Lisa (Chris) Wilson; grandfather of Kyle (Lindsay) Ahrens & Kimberli Ahrens; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, & friend to many. Devoted longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart parish in Florissant, MO.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 751 N. Jefferson in Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or Marygrove.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
