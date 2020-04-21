O'Reilly, Audrey L. (nee Potucek), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Charles D. "Chuck" O'Reilly Jr. for 72 years and 7 months; loving mother of Ron, Dan (Kathy) O'Reilly and the late Patricia Lueders; dear daughter of the late George and Frances Potucek; dear sister of the late 1st Lt. Eugene D. Potucek, WWII; adoring grandmother of Alexander, Kelley and Erin; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Audrey was a faithful parishioner of Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for over 65 years. Services: a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Seven Holy Founders at a later date with details to follow. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery was held in private. Kutis Affton Service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.