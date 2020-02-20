Faber, Beverly

February 18, 2020; beloved wife of the late Sidney Faber; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jay A. Brand (Cindy Vogler), Bart S. Brand (Jodie), Steven E. Faber, Jayne F. Neal (John McNearney), Terry D. Faber (Holly); dear aunt to Ellen Boime (Alan) and Arthur Cohen (Beth); dear grandmother of the late Matthew Neal and Jessica Neal, Benjamin Faber (Katie), Jacob Faber (Ellie Weiss), Rae Guinan (Andrew), George R. Brand (Courtney), Sam Brand and Clara Brand; dear great-grandmother of Madalyn, Brooke and Jack Faber and Louis Faber; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Florence and Eli Cohen, Leonard Rubenstein (Jan), late Martin and Ruth Kosberg; dear companion of the late Stanley Rosenblum; special extended family to: Nancy Branz (Andy), Jeffrey Branz (Bethany) and Sarah Branz, David Kosberg, late Andrea Kosberg, Kim Carney, Emma and Grace Dickherber, Tracy and Katie Ellen Carney, Gavin Sauer, Chad, Stacy, Teddy and Noah Cohen, Alex and Miles Cohen, Lindsey, Nick and Oliver Sheftic.

University City teacher and lifelong learner, mentor and friend to all who knew her.

Services: Graveside service Friday, February 21, 1:30 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Temple Israel, Operation Food Search or The Sidney Faber Criminal Law Award at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE