Holtgraewe, Brian Earl

62, passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence in Lebanon, TN. He is survived by his wife, Dana Ruse Holtgraewe; parents, Earl & Audrey Holtgraewe along with his children, brothers, sisters, & many other family members and friends.

Services: First United Methodist Church in Lebanon, TN, Visitation March 8th, from 1-4pm, Memorial Service 4pm.