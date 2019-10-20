Amparano, S.S.N.D., Sister Celly Ann

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Beloved sister of Gloria Amparano of Fresno CA, Anita Hoth of Alta Loma CA. and Mary Gonzales of Las Vegas NV. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Monday October 21 from 5:15 to 8:00 PM Prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday 11:15 AM with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.