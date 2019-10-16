Rev. Charles E. Burgoon (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Charles. You a goid and faithful servant. ..."
    - Joe Beffa
  • "I was not his (or anyone else's) favorite student at Mercy..."
    - Mark Deckard
  • "Fr Burgoon taught my religion class at Mercy High School. ..."
    - Debbue Burchell
  • "I remember him he Wes a good man. Keith Kientzle class 76"
    - Keith Kientzle
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. Fr. Burgoon was a..."
    - Roberta Brennan
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Burgoon, Rev. Charles E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Genevieve Burgoon and Helen Bukowski; dearest brother of Joseph (Jackie) Burgoon, Roseanne Burgoon and the late James (survived by Marilyn) Burgoon; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday, October 18, 3-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) and Saturday 9 a.m. until Mass time 10:00 a.m. at St. Richards Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd, Creve Coeur. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Monday, October 21st., 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Mother of Good Council Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, 63121. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
