Burgoon, Rev. Charles E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Genevieve Burgoon and Helen Bukowski; dearest brother of Joseph (Jackie) Burgoon, Roseanne Burgoon and the late James (survived by Marilyn) Burgoon; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Friday, October 18, 3-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) and Saturday 9 a.m. until Mass time 10:00 a.m. at St. Richards Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd, Creve Coeur. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Monday, October 21st., 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Mother of Good Council Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, 63121. www.colliersfuneralhome.com