Jones, Charles Robert passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord, on June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Dana (nee McCarthy); dear father of Deborah McDaniel and the late Charles Gerard Jones. Stepfather of Amy (Brian Merli), Kerri and Christine. Loving grandfather of Shaun and Gavin McDaniel, Taylor (Brian Hayes), Madison, Skyler, Jory, Ian, Hunter, Reagan, Cal and Kennedy. Our dear brother in law, uncle and good friend. Services: Celebration Mass, Saturday, June 8, at Christ Prince of Peace, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester at 10:30 a.m. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics or BJC Hospice.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019