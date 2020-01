Fanter, Dale L.

Dale L. Fanter, 79, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Dale was brilliant, funny,

optimistic, and kind. He is survived by his wife, 3 daughters, his brother, and 4 grandsons. Dale holds a U.S. Patent, and he authored numerous research

publications in the chemical & physical sciences. Gifts in his memory should be made to the National Parks Foundation or Planned Parenthood.