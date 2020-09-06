1/
Daniel T. Hamill Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hamill, Daniel T. Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years to Marie Hamill; loving father of Diane Hamill, Kathie Silberberg, Christine Stellner, Daniel Hamill III, and Carole Readey; cherished grandfather of David, Mark, Kurt, Stephanie, Patrick, Matthew, Nicole, Veena, Daniel IV, Catherine, and Elizabeth; dearest great-grandfather of Ella and Everett; dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Laboure on Wednesday, 9/9/20 at 11:30 a.m. with private interment at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Humane Society of Missouri.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved