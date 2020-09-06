Hamill, Daniel T. Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years to Marie Hamill; loving father of Diane Hamill, Kathie Silberberg, Christine Stellner, Daniel Hamill III, and Carole Readey; cherished grandfather of David, Mark, Kurt, Stephanie, Patrick, Matthew, Nicole, Veena, Daniel IV, Catherine, and Elizabeth; dearest great-grandfather of Ella and Everett; dear brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Laboure on Wednesday, 9/9/20 at 11:30 a.m. with private interment at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Humane Society of Missouri.