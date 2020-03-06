Hasler, Donald E.

age 64, of St. Louis, MO, born on February 15, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, West Palm Beach, FL.

Don worked for Whirlpool Appliance for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. and Marietta, nee Zang, Hasler. Don is survived by his wife, Julie L. Hasler, nee Bohannan; his children, D.J. (Jamie) Hasler and Lindsey Hasler; his grand-daughters, Millie and Nora Hasler; his sisters, Nancy Borgmeyer and Marilyn Hollman; his nieces, Tammy Raver and Michelle Ferrara and his nephew, Michael Mueller.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 796 Buckley Rd., St. Louis, MO. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.