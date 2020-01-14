Dierkes, Eugene F. Jr.

Sunday, January 12, 2020. Fortified With The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Dear son of the late Eugene F. Dierkes, Sr. and Audrey I. Dierkes (nee Hufker). Dear brother of Janet (Dennis) Decker, Michael (Lisa) Dierkes, Susan Dierkes, Nancy (John) Malke, and the late Tom Dierke. Loving brother-in- law of Andrea Dierkes. Our dear uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020, 10 A.M. at the John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation Wed., Jan. 15, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the .