Evelyn M. Blust

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Obituary
Blust, Evelyn M.

(nee Trojanowski) 95, of St. Louis, MO passed peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Blust; mother of the late Barbara Blust; daughter of the late Philip and Hattie (nee Werner) Trojanowski. Survived by daughter Diane J. Kauffmann; grandmother of Michelle Patterson and Christine Kauffmann; great-grandmother of Alec Kauffmann-McCurdy, Taylor and Nick Patterson, and Farrah Kauffmann.

She loved vacationing in Florida, loved animals and playing bingo. We will miss her smile.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, January 29th from 4-8 p.m., JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.). Services on Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
