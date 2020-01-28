Blust, Evelyn M.

(nee Trojanowski) 95, of St. Louis, MO passed peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Blust; mother of the late Barbara Blust; daughter of the late Philip and Hattie (nee Werner) Trojanowski. Survived by daughter Diane J. Kauffmann; grandmother of Michelle Patterson and Christine Kauffmann; great-grandmother of Alec Kauffmann-McCurdy, Taylor and Nick Patterson, and Farrah Kauffmann.

She loved vacationing in Florida, loved animals and playing bingo. We will miss her smile.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, January 29th from 4-8 p.m., JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.). Services on Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.