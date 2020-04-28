Wright, Floyd K. Jr. of St. Louis, passed away on April 26, 2020. He is survived by his sister Janice Drake and nephew Ross Finley. Floyd spent 30 years as an educator in the Fox C-6 school district teaching high school students as well as adult reading classes at night. Floyd had a passion for improving the neighborhood in which he lived in the city of St. Louis. Serving as Southwest Garden neighborhood president and in many other community groups, most recently on the board of the Tower Grove Neighborhoods CDC. Doing his part to help beatify the area, reduce crime, and attract new residents to the city which he loved. As part of that effort, with the help of his family, Floyd owned and managed century old 4 Family buildings in St. Louis city which he was passionate about rehabbing to provide attractive rental space. Encouraging people of all walks of life to move to the city and be part of the community. Floyd was charitable and kind to those around him and will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, and the neighborhood in which he lived. Services: There will be no services at this time. Private burial will take place at Fairmont Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Brightside. Ford and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.