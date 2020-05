Gallagher, Frances Elizabeth (nee Barrett) April 23, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Neil J. Gallagher; loving mother of M. Patricia "Paddy" (Bill) Flatley, Peter (Maryjo) Gallagher, Holly Brown, Mark (Joan) Gallagher and Maggie Bird (Ed Eisenhart); grandmother of Brian (Katie) and Kaitlin Flatley, Caroline (Tim) Carey, Sam (Mackenzie) Brown, Molly (Michael) Porter, Jackson, William & Quentin Gallagher, and Hannah and Jacob Bird; great-grandmother of Charlie, Rory, Mary Kate and Dottie Flatley, Timmy, Henry and Flynn Carey, Sullivan, Gus and Schaeffer Brown and Benjamin Porter; daughter of the late David and Emma (nee Stempfle) Barrett; predeceased by siblings, Mary Brassil, Ann Donohoo, Helen Barrett, Reggie Lewis and David Barrett; our dear aunt, great-aunt, godmother, cousin & friend. Services: Private burial May 11, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mother of Good Counsel Home appreciated. For full obituary, see Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com